हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Naxal attack on BSF platoon leave 2 jawans dead, 1 injured in Chhattisgarh

At least two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and one was injured after Naxals opened fire on the security officials in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district today.

Jul 15, 2018, 18:18 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: 5 members of same family found dead in Jahrkhand's Hazaribag

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close