5W1H: Nehru statue removed in Allahabad for Kumbh 'beautification drive', Congress furious

The statue of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was on Thursday removed from Balsan Chauraha in Allahabad. Authorities said that the statue has been removed in view of the beautification work that is being held in the city for the upcoming Kumbh mela that is due to be held in January 2019.