5W1H: Nitish Kumar - Amit Shah bonhomie on display amid rumblings over seat-sharing

Notwithstanding the rumblings over seat-sharing, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief Amit Shah were a picture of poise at a meeting over breakfast today, sending out the message that all was well in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Jul 12, 2018, 18:52 PM IST
