5W1H: No CVC clean chit to Alok Verma and possibility of further probe exists

CBI director Alok Verma may face a further probe into allegations levelled against him by his deputy special director Rakesh Asthana.The Supreme Court today has refused to give the inquiry report to Rakesh Asthana after a request from his counsel. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 17:44 PM IST
