5W1H: Not enough policemen deployed in PM Modi's rally in Midnapore, reveal investigators

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about PM Modi's rally in Midnapore. Not enough policemen were deployed in PM Modi's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore, reveal investigators. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 03, 2018, 17:01 PM IST
