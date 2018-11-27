हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar

The 14th edition of Men’s Hockey World Cup Tournament is beginning in Bhubaneswar from this afternoon followed by the inaugural ceremony. This is the third time in India and the first time in Bhubaneswar that the prestigious tournament is going to be held from 28th November to 16th December.

Nov 27, 2018, 17:06 PM IST
