हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: 'Operation All Out' against top wanted Naxal commanders

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. In a first, the security forces have formulated a strategy to take major action against the Maoists by preparing a list of the most wanted top commanders. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 06, 2018, 17:34 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: SC slams Maharashtra govt over state police addressing media on Bhima-Koregaon raids

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close