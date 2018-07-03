हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Part of foot-over bridge collapses in Mumbai's Andheri; 5 injured

5 people are injured as a part of foot-over bridge collapses in Mumbai's Andheri due to incessant rain. Watch the video to know more

Jul 03, 2018, 17:36 PM IST
