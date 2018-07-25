हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Party sources say Congress open to PM from allies in 2019 elections

The Congress may have pitched for Rahul Gandhi as its prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but on Tuesday gave indications it is not averse to accepting a nominee for the top post from any Opposition alliance who does not have the backing of the RSS.

Jul 25, 2018, 17:36 PM IST
