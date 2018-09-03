हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: PETA appeals to use "Vegetarian Ghee" on Janmashtami

People's for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), working for the rights of animals, have appealed to people on the occasion of Shrikrishna Janmashtami that they should not use cow's ghee, but instead use 'Vegetarian Ghee'.

Sep 03, 2018, 17:22 PM IST
