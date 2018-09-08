हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Petrol and Diesel prices go up again

Fuel prices have yet again witnessed a fresh hike, with petrol being sold at a record high rate of Rs. 80.38 per litre in New Delhi, and diesel at Rs 72.51 per litre.

Sep 08, 2018, 18:50 PM IST
