हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Petrol, Diesel prices hit all-time record high

Petrol and diesel prices have set a new record, pushed by a combination of the dramatic fall in rupee and a sharp rise in crude oil, resurrecting the demand for lowering of duties on the fuel. The government has no other choice left.

Sep 09, 2018, 18:34 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: BJP asked for an amendment in SC/ST act

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close