5W1H: Plastic and polythene to be banned in UP from today

There will be a big change in the day to day life of the UPites from Sunday when the Yogi Adityanath government's ban on the use of plastic and polythene bags comes into effect.

Jul 15, 2018, 18:22 PM IST
