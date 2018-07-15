हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: PM Modi claims 5 cr Indians came out of poverty in last 2 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for playing politics and shedding crocodile tears for farmers but doing nothing for their welfare.

Jul 15, 2018, 18:10 PM IST
