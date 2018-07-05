हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Post Supreme Court verdict, Sisodia hits out at at LG

A day after the Supreme Court pronounced that the elected government has the real power in Delhi, not Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference in the National Capital and said bureaucrats must accept the judgment and adhere to the order.

Jul 05, 2018, 19:02 PM IST
Bureaucrats rejection of power transfer contempt of court, consulting lawyers: Manish Sisodia

