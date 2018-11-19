हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Power performance in Rajasthan on the last day of election nomination

On the last day of election nomination Baagi leaders showed power performance. Watch video:

Nov 19, 2018, 17:50 PM IST
