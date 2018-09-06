हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Protests against amendments to SC/ST Act in Bihar, MP and other states

The Bharat Bandh called by several organisations belonging to upper-caste groups against amendments to SC/ST Act is hampering normal life in parts of North India and Central India.

Sep 06, 2018, 18:56 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Supreme Court legalizes same-sex relations between consenting adults

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close