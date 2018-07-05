हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Pune school issues diktat on girl students' innerwear colour

The students and parents protested against the school's policy that guided girls to wear specific colors of underpants. listen in.

Jul 05, 2018, 18:54 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: 'Baba' becomes centre of attraction in Chhattisgarh Assembly

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close