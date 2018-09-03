हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Raghuram Rajan's policies slowed down Indian economy

Niti Ahyog vice chairman, Rajiv Kumar has rejected the view that demonitisation was responsible for the economic slowdown. He said that Raghuram Rajan's policies were responsible for this.

Sep 03, 2018, 17:40 PM IST
