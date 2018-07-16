हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Rahul writes to PM for passage of Women''s Reservation Bill

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ensure the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting July 18.

Jul 16, 2018, 18:00 PM IST
