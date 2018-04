5W1H: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush join Tamil stars in Cauvery board protests

After Tamil Nadu actors Vijay and M Nassar, superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Dhanush also joined the protest over formation of Cauvery Management Board in Chennai on Sunday. It was a galaxy of Tamil stars that protested against alleged delay by the Centre over formation of the Cauvery Management Board on the directives of the Supreme Court for resolution of Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.