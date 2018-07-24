हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Rajnath said that a high-level probe has been ordered into the case

Amid uproar over the lynching of 28-year-old Akbar Khan Alwar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government will enact a law if needed to curb incidents of lynching.

Jul 24, 2018, 18:28 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Watch top headlines of the day, July 24, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close