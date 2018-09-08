हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Retired soldier Purushottam Lal held for selling AK-47 to Naxals

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Retired soldier Purushottam held for selling AK-47 to Naxals. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 08, 2018, 19:38 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Amit Shah to kick off poll campaign in Telangana

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close