5W1H: RJD demands CBI inquiry into Muzaffarpur rape cases

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the rape cases of 44 girls living in a state-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur district of north Bihar.

Jul 23, 2018, 17:26 PM IST
