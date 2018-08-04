हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s rally at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi today

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold a dharna and candlelight march in Jantar Mantar in Delhi today to protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Aug 04, 2018, 18:46 PM IST
