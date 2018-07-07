हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Row over garlanding Ramgarh lynching convicts, Jayant Sinha responds

Union Minister Jayant Sinha found himself in the middle of a controversy after he welcomed and feted eight men who were convicted in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand. They met Sinha at his residence after their life sentences were suspended by the high court.

Jul 07, 2018, 17:36 PM IST
