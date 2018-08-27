हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: RSS invites Rahul Gandhi along with many other political leaders to event

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is all set to invite Rahul Gandhi, for an event next month in Delhi. The event will be held between September 17 and 19. RSS wants that Rahul Gandhi to question RSS chief Rahul Gandhi directly and clear his doubts.

Aug 27, 2018, 17:12 PM IST
5W1H: Sangh wants Rahul Gandhi to question Mohan Bharwat directly

