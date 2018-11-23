हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: SC must take note of Ayodhya​'s situation, call in Army, says Akhilesh Yadav

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a verbal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and warned the Supreme Court on Ayodhya's situation. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 18:22 PM IST
