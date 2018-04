5W1H: Scared after Bharat Bandh success, BJP attacking Dalits across India, alleges Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said that the Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups on April 2, has left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scared, alleging that the party is indulging in atrocities on members of the community.