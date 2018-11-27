हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: SDPI comment on Ayodhya creates controversy

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Monday demanded that the government "abide by its promise to rebuild the Babri Masjid", and announced it would hold a big rally in New Delhi on December 6 to push for this demand.

Nov 27, 2018, 17:44 PM IST
