5W1H: Shirdi Sai Sansthan removes controversial sign boards after protest

The Saibaba Sansthan Trust has removed the signboards, which had triggered protests by some locals and members of the Muslim community in the holy town of Shirdi in Maharashtra. Two signboards directing towards Dwarkamai were recently replaced, evoking angry reactions from some devotees.

Nov 27, 2018, 17:22 PM IST
Video

