5W1H: Sikh girl forced to convert into Islam by Muslim students in Tral, J&K

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Sikh girl allegedly forced to convert into Islam at Islamic University in Kashmir. She was forced by her Muslim classmate and also raised a complaint against.

Jul 10, 2018, 19:36 PM IST
