हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Soldier killed in Pakistani shelling in J&K's Poonch

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 13, 2018, 18:18 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP raise questions over Mamata Banerjee's Hindi-bhashi sammelan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close