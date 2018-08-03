हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Some trying to create atmosphere of fear, says Rajnath Singh's

Reiterating the Centre's stand on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the process was started by Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985 through the Assam accord and the decision to update it was taken by Manmohan Singh government in 2005.

Aug 03, 2018, 17:22 PM IST
Next
Video

In exclusive conversation with Tejashwi Yadav

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close