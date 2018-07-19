हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Sonia Gandhi's Math is weak, says Anant Kumar

Taking a jibe at the no-trust vote BJP minister Anant Kumar on Thursday said that Sonia Gandhi's Math is weak and can't gauge the situation. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 19, 2018, 16:48 PM IST
