5W1H: 'Sugarcane leads to diabetes', sa UP CM Yogi Adityanath

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. "Excess production of sugarcane leads to its more consumption, which, in turn causes sugar (diabetes)," said the Chief Minister during the inauguration of 154-km Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Baghpat. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 12, 2018, 18:40 PM IST
