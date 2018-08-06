हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A which empowers Jammu and Kashmir's legislature to define 'permanent residents' of the state and provide special rights to them. The apex court has placed the matter for hearing on August 27.

Aug 06, 2018, 19:28 PM IST
