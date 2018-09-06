हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Supreme Court legalizes same-sex relations between consenting adults

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered one of its most landmark judgements yet when it amended Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sep 06, 2018, 18:16 PM IST
