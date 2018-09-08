हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Terrorist killed during an attack at police picket in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

A terrorist was gunned down during an attack at a police picket in Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag district.

Sep 08, 2018, 18:30 PM IST
Video

