5W1H: Terrorists shoot Imam of mosque in Pulwama

A group of terrorists opened fire at an Imam of Hanifa Mosque in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday.

Jul 06, 2018, 18:32 PM IST
