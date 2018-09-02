हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: UPSSSC Tubewell Operator exam postponed after question paper leaks

The exam for the tubewell operators under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) were postponed after the Hindi question paper was leaked

Sep 02, 2018, 18:10 PM IST
Next
Video

Modi releases Venkaiah Naidu's book on his first year as vice president

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close