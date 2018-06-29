हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Uttarakhand CM asks police to arrest school principal who demanded transfer

On Thursday afternoon, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat instructed the police to arrest a school principal and ordered her suspension at a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun. The incident came to pass after the principal reportedly used foul language, seeking a transfer from her current location.

Jun 29, 2018, 17:40 PM IST
