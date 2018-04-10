हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
States
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Cricket
Technology
Science
Lifestyle
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
Citizen Journalist
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
5W1H: Watch top 10 news of the evening
This is a segment of Zee News which brings to you latest updates. Watch top 10 news of the evening.
Apr 10, 2018, 17:34 PM IST
Next
Video
Badhir News: Impact of Bharat Bandh visible in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
After Shilpa Shinde, Krushna Abhishek bats for Kapil Sharma
People
Rahul Gandhi calls IAS lovebirds Tina Dabi and Aamir's marriage inspiration amid hatred
India
Fan asked Mayanti Langer for dinner date - Check out her response
cricket
Unnao rape case: Brother of rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested
Uttar Pradesh
IndiGo offloads ‘unruly’ passenger from Lucknow-Bengaluru flight after he complains of mosqu...
India
Take a tour of Flipkart’s new giant office in Bengaluru – watch video
Companies
Daily exercise may help people with heart disease in family
Health
BJP's income up by 81.18%, Congress's suffers from fall: ADR report
India
Bhojpuri star Monalisa sizzles as Jhuma Boudi in web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2 - Watch...
People
Kamya Punjabi's pool pic shows how to beat the summer heat!
People