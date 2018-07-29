हिन्दी
News
Video
5W1H: Watch top headlines of the day, July 29, 2018
This news segment of Zee News brings top headlines of the day. Watch this video to know more.
Jul 29, 2018, 17:34 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi should win in 2019, 5 years not enough: Kangana Ranaut amid rumours of poli...
India
TRAI chief throws Aadhaar challenge on Twitter, gets back own mobile no and PAN
India
India a force for stability with unprecedented accommodation for minorities: US report
India
Salman Khan miffed with Priyanka Chopra over quitting 'Bharat'? Here's what S...
Movies
Muzaffarpur shelter rape case: Cops discover secret stairs, recover drugs given to girls
Bihar
India will again see Partition if cow vigilantism does not stop, warns PDP's Muzaffar H...
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa kisses husband Vikrant Singh on his birthday, posts a pic-See insi...
bhojpuri
Child feeding rooms, freezer, LCDs: Indian Railways finalises details of Bullet trains
India
Government employees can soon go abroad on LTC, 5 Asian countries named in list
India
Watch: Fishes in waterlogged ICU ward in Patna’s NMCH hospital
Patna
India