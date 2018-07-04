हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: WhatsApp ‘horrified’ by terrible acts of violence, will sanitise its platform

Taking cognisance of the Indian government's concerns over the misuse of its platform for repeated circulation of provocative content, WhatsApp wrote to the IT Ministry saying the company is horrified by terrible acts of violence.

Jul 04, 2018, 18:54 PM IST
