5W1H: Yamuna river flowing on danger levels in Delhi

The water levels in Yamuna are on the verge of danger levels. The state of Haryana has released about 2 lakh cusec of water which has resulted in the rise of levels in the river.

Jul 28, 2018, 17:16 PM IST
5W1H: Watch top headlines of the day, July 28, 2018

