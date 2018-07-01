हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
6 Rescued from overflowing Tawi river in Jammu

Six people, who were stranded in the Tawi river in Jammu due to the flood situation in the state, were rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Force.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
