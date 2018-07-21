हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
60-year-old baba arrested in Amarpuri for allegedly raping women

Haryana police has arrested a 60-year-old Baba at Amarpuri, who is a chief priest at Balaknath temple in Fatehabad's Tohana, after videos of him allegedly raping women surfaced online.

Jul 21, 2018, 13:20 PM IST
