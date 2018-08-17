हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

7 day mourning declared as the nation loses a dignitary

A seven-day state mourning was announced by the government as a mark of respect to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed yesterday arounf 5 PM. His mortal remains would then be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am.

Aug 17, 2018, 08:18 AM IST
Next
Video

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains kept at his official residence for his last sight

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close