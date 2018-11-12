हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
990 Ekal Vidyalayas in J&K to help students get better education

This segment of Zee News brings to you positive news from J&K, where currently 990 Ekal Vidyalayas are running to help students get better education in an environment which is always surrounded by militants. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 12, 2018, 18:16 PM IST
